Queen in private remembrance of the Queen Mother 20 years on from her death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Queen in private remembrance of the Queen Mother 20 years on from her death

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 10.39am
The Queen Mother and the Queen (PA)
The Queen Mother and the Queen (PA)

The Queen is privately marking the 20th anniversary of the death of the Queen Mother – the day after the memorial service for her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The monarch, who was seen on her first official engagement outside of a royal residence for nearly six months on Tuesday, will remember the much-missed matriarch at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, the widow of King George VI, died at the age of 101 on March 30 2002 in her daughter’s Golden Jubilee year.

The royal family’s social media accounts paid tribute to the former Queen Consort for “inspiring great affection from the public which her daughter the Queen spoke of as, ‘the special place she occupied in the hearts of so many’.”

Born on 4 August 1900, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon married the Duke of York in 1923.

In 1936, after Edward VIII abdicated, they became King and Queen, and were later crowned in Westminster Abbey at a coronation attended by their daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

The Queen paid a sad final farewell to her husband of 73 years, Philip, who like the Queen Mother was a source of lifelong support, in Westminster Abbey at a packed memorial service featuring many elements denied at the duke’s funeral due to Covid restrictions.

The disgraced Duke of York escorted his mother to her seat taking a front and centre role despite paying a multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement in a civil sexual assault case just a few weeks before.

The Queen Mother rebuilt the monarchy from the ruins of the abdication of her uncle and became the cornerstone of the House of Windsor.

She remained in the capital with George VI during the Blitz and the couple were seen as sharing in the nation’s wartime hardships when Buckingham Palace was bombed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier