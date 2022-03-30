Teenager jailed for racist abuse of Marcus Rashford after Euro 2020 final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Teenager jailed for racist abuse of Marcus Rashford after Euro 2020 final

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 1.09pm
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford (Mike Egerton/PA)
A teenager has been jailed for six weeks for racially abusing Marcus Rashford on Twitter after the Euro 2020 final, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

Justin Lee Price, 19, of Grandison Gardens, Worcester, was sentenced on Wednesday at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court in Worcester.

He directed a slur at the 24-year-old Manchester United striker after England’s defeat in a penalty shoot-out against Italy last summer.

The tweet, posted on July 11, read: “@SzzOGz @MarcusRashford YOU F****** STUPID N***** MISSING A FREE PEN MY DEAD NAN COULD HAVE SCORED THAT”, according to a CPS official.

Price previously admitted one count of sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network at a hearing at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on March 17.

He initially tried to avoid detection by changing his Twitter username after the post was reported, the CPS said.

The teenager then denied the offence in his first police interview following his arrest, but later admitted posting the tweet when he was questioned by officers a second time.

Mark Johnson, senior Crown prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said: “Price targeted a footballer based on the colour of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime.

“Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all.

“I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford (Nick Potts/PA)

Douglas Mackay, the CPS sports lead prosecutor, said hate crimes relating to football have risen significantly over recent years.

“The UK Football Policing Unit’s internal mid-season report has shown a significant rise in football-related criminality compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“At the CPS, we play a crucial role in tackling these crimes and making our national sport inclusive and safe to watch.

“There is no place for hate in football and hate crimes such as this has significant impact on victims.”

