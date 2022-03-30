Man arrested over murder of Michaela McAreavey remanded on theft charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Man arrested over murder of Michaela McAreavey remanded on theft charge

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 2.05pm
Dassen Naraynen has been remanded in custody charged with theft (Paul Faith/PA)
Dassen Naraynen has been remanded in custody charged with theft (Paul Faith/PA)

A former hotel security guard arrested by Mauritius detectives investigating the murder of honeymooner Michaela McAreavey has been remanded in custody on a theft charge, police have said.

The Mauritius Police Force said Dassen Narayanen, who worked at the Legends Hotel where the Co Tyrone teacher was killed in 2011, was brought before a district magistrate on Wednesday on a count of larceny.

A lawyer for Narayanen has described the case against his client as “nonsense” and said he denies any wrongdoing.

After Mrs McAreavey’s killing in 2011, Narayanen was initially charged with conspiracy to murder but that was later reduced to a larceny charge.

Michaela Harte found dead
John and Michaela McAreavey during their honeymoon (McAreavey family/PA)

The larceny charge was struck out in 2013.

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the hotel on January 10 2011.

The teacher, who had got married 10 days earlier, was attacked as she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager, Mickey Harte.

Two former workers at the luxury resort: Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon, were acquitted of murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.

A police spokesman told the PA news agency: “On Tuesday March 29 2022, police, upon the advice of the director of public prosecutions, arrested Mr Dassen Narayanen on the charge of conspiracy to commit an unlawful act, to wit, larceny.

Michaela McAreavey case
Dassen Narayanen at Mapou District Court in 2012 (Paul Faith/PA)

“He was brought before the district magistrate of Piton Court today, Wednesday March 30 2022, and has been remanded to police cell until April 6 2022.

“Investigation in progress.”

Narayanen’s lawyer, Vikash Teeluckdharry, said his client was questioned by police on Tuesday about allegations of theft at the hotel around the time of the murder on the Indian Ocean island.

The lawyer said Narayanen was taken to hospital in the capital, Port Louis, during his police detention.

Mr Teeluckdharry told the PA news agency his client was handcuffed in his hospital bed when he visited him.

Mrs McAreavey’s widower, John, has pursued a long campaign for justice and in 2017 offered a two million Mauritian rupee (50,000 euro) reward for information leading to a successful conviction.

Last year, a key prosecution witness in the original murder trial, Raj Theekoy, was found dead.

Mr Teeluckdharry claimed police in Mauritius are attempting to suggest there had now been a major development in the murder case.

He described those claims as “nonsense” and said there was “nothing new” in the questions put to Narayanen on Tuesday.

He said his client was innocent.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier