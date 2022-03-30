Republican senator to back Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Republican senator to back Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court post

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 2.08pm
Ketanji Brown Jackson (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Ketanji Brown Jackson (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

US senator Susan Collins has said she will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that Ms Jackson will become the first black woman on the Supreme Court.

Ms Collins said in a statement that she met Ms Jackson a second time after four days of hearings last week and decided “she possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court”.

“I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” the Maine senator said.

Supreme Court Nomination What to Watch For
Susan Collins with Ketanji Brown Jackson (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Her support gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and is likely to save them from having to use vice president Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick.

It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Ms Jackson, though one notable moderate, Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, has not yet said how she will vote.

Ms Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would be the third black justice after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman.

She would also be the first former public defender on the court.

Ms Collins was the most likely Republican to support Ms Jackson, and has a history of voting for Supreme Court nominees picked by presidents of both parties.

The only nominee she has voted against since her election in the mid-1990s is Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.

Ms Collins said she does not expect she will always agree with Ms Jackson’s decisions, but added: “That alone, however, is not disqualifying. Indeed, that statement applies to all six justices, nominated by both Republican and Democratic presidents, whom I have voted to confirm.”

It is unclear if any other Republican senators will vote for Ms Jackson.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said last week said he will not support her, citing concerns about her sentencing record and support from liberal advocacy groups.

