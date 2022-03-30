‘Justice coming for every baby’ – Ockenden families react to report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Justice coming for every baby’ – Ockenden families react to report

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 3.31pm
(L to R) Chelsey Campbell, Carley McKee, Fiona Carr, Charlotte Cheshire, Colin Griffiths, Richard Stanton, Rhiannon Davies, Kayleigh Griffiths, Nicky Lauder, David Boylett, Hayley Matthews, Steph Hotchkiss, Julie Rowlings, Neil Rowlings and Sonia Leigh stand with the final Ockenden report (Jacob King/PA)

The families affected by the UK’s biggest maternity scandal have said “justice is coming for every baby”.

Many babies’ deaths could have been prevented at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, but there are also parents, such as the Rev Charlotte Cheshire, who live with children who survived with severe disabilities.

Ms Cheshire, 44, from Newport, Shropshire, says her son Adam, now 11, looked unwell after his birth in 2011, but her concerns were dismissed by staff at the trust.

When it was finally discovered that he had Group B Strep infection, he was taken to intensive care where he stayed for almost a month.

The Rev Charlotte Cheshire with her son Adam Cheshire at their home in Newport, Shropshire (Jacob King/PA)

Ms Cheshire, who is suing the trust, says her son has been left with multiple, severe health problems and should have received treatment much earlier.

She told the PA news agency: “He has multiple complex disabilities because of what happened to him at the hospital.

“He had meningitis, but my contention is they didn’t pick up on it or act on it soon enough.

“You could argue I’m one of the lucky ones, because my baby came home when so many others didn’t.

“But in a different way it’s changed my life forever, and it’s changed his – because he is hearing-impaired, visually impaired… and has violent, challenging behaviour.

Families believe justice is coming for the babies affected by the scandal (Jacob King/PA)

“Although he turned 11 on Friday, mentally he’s about four. The odds of that changing to a significant degree are highly unlikely.

“As much as I wish it wasn’t the case, I am now having to head in the direction of seeking a residential placement for him – a residential school that is.

“When he’s happy, when he’s calm, he’s gorgeous, he’s a delight and he’s wonderful, and all of the things you’d expect a mother to say.

“But when he’s overwhelmed, I wear the bruises.

“So to say it’s changed our lives immeasurably, well, our lives will never be the same because he’s never going to live independently. It’s a lifetime thing.”

Despite Ms Cheshire’s son surviving despite the poor maternity care at the hospital, 201 babies are known to have died.

Julie Rowlings, whose daughter Olivia died after 23 hours of labour following a consultant’s use of forceps, said she wanted somebody from the trust to talk to her face to face about her case.

She told PA: “I would like somebody from the trust to sit face to face with me, and talk to me. They’ve never done that.

“They’ve apologised, via media, they’ve apologised to all the families via media, but they’ve never sat down with the families.

“I want them to apologise face to face for what they put us through.

“I’d like them to apologise for ignoring what we were trying to tell them at the time. It would go a long way.”

Julie and Neil Rowlings read the Ockenden report (Jacob King/PA)

Reacting to the Ockendon report on Wednesday, Mrs Rowlings said: “I am emotional today, because obviously Olivia was mentioned in Donna’s speech, she’s mentioned in the report.

“So I feel like after 20 years, my daughter finally has a voice.

“The thing I like about this report is it’s not recommendations – it has to happen.

“So we need to be on top of it to make sure it happens.

“For every family out there, every family that’s come forward, this is for them.

“Justice is coming. For every baby, justice is coming.”

She continued: “If it gets people to question their care and to trust their instincts then it’s worth it.

“But I can’t see how this trust can ever get away with this again, because I do think families will fight them now.

“They maybe wouldn’t have before, but they will now.”

Speaking about the potential for criminal charges in the case, Ms Cheshire told PA: “Even though we have no idea yet what the outcome will be, West Mercia Police are considering whether to bring charges against the hospital as well.

“They have taken our files as one of those to look into, and we have no answers yet, but even the police are looking at this so it’s pretty significant, to put it mildly.”

