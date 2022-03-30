‘It’s a remarkable case’ – Dog reunited with owner 10 years after being stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘It’s a remarkable case’ – Dog reunited with owner 10 years after being stolen

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 3.45pm
(from left to right) Andy Newnham with Dana Bennet and Tae Bennet when they were reunited with their dog (Hounslow Council/PA)
(from left to right) Andy Newnham with Dana Bennet and Tae Bennet when they were reunited with their dog (Hounslow Council/PA)

A council animal warden who helped reunite a stolen dog and its owner after 10 years apart said it was “the longest I’ve known a dog to be separated from its owners”.

Ollie, a 12-year-old male Chihuahua, was stolen while on a walk in Beckenham, Kent, in August 2012.

He had been walking with his owner, Tae Bennet, who was 12 years old at the time.

The incident was reported to the police and charity DogLost, but to no avail.

Ten years on, the appearance of a stray dog in the Hounslow Heath area was brought to the attention of Andy Newnham, animal warden with Hounslow Council, west London.

Just days later Ollie and Ms Bennet were reunited on March 27 thanks to a microchip.

“It’s a remarkable case, the longest I’ve known a dog to be separated from its owners,” said Mr Newnham.

Ms Bennet said: “It was crazy. I’d just woken up from a nap and burst into tears when I found out.

“It was a horrible thing to happen to me at that age and it was traumatic, but this is a happy ending and we’re all spoiling him rotten.”

Karen Harding, part of the police liaison team with DogLost, said: “We remember when the incident first happened as the dog was snatched from Tae’s hands, so it’s amazing that they’ve been reunited.

“Since the beginning of 2021, over 11,000 dogs have been listed as stolen or missing on our database – with around half of those having been reunited with their owners.

“However, these are the stories that we want to tell; we also urge owners to chip their dogs and keep their details up to date.

“In some cases, as with Ollie, a dog’s appearance changes so much that they wouldn’t be recognised, highlighting the importance of getting a dog microchipped.”

