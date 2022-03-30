Putin being misled by advisers on Ukraine – US intelligence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Putin being misled by advisers on Ukraine – US intelligence

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 4.13pm
Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
US intelligence officials have determined that Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about Russian forces’ performance in Ukraine, according to an official.

The source said recently declassified intelligence suggests the president has felt misled by the Russian military and there is now persistent tension between him and his senior defence officials.

The US official did not detail underlying evidence for how intelligence officers made the determination.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

The intelligence community concluded that Mr Putin was unaware that his military had been using and losing conscripts in Ukraine.

They also determined that he is not fully aware of the extent to which the Russian economy is being damaged by economic sanctions imposed by the West.

The findings demonstrate a “clear breakdown in the flow of accurate information” to Mr Putin, and show that his senior advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth”, the official said.

The new intelligence comes after the White House on Tuesday expressed scepticism about Moscow’s public announcement that it would dial back operations near Kyiv in an effort to increase trust in talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Turkey.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky/)

“We’ll see,” President Joe Biden said about that announcement. “I don’t read anything into it until I see what their actions are.”

Russian forces pounded areas around Ukraine’s capital and another city overnight, regional leaders said on Wednesday.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said the administration views any movement of Russian forces as a “redeployment and not a withdrawal” and “no one should be fooled by Russia’s announcement”.

Mr Biden was set to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the war.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

Mr Putin has long been seen outside Russia as insular and surrounded by officials who do not always tell him the truth.

US officials have said publicly they believe that limited flow of information – possibly exacerbated by his heightened isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic – may have given the Russian president unrealistic views of how quickly he could overrun Ukraine.

The Biden administration launched an unprecedented effort before the war to publicise what it believed were Mr Putin’s invasion plans, drawing on intelligence findings.

While Russia still invaded, the White House was widely credited with drawing attention to Ukraine and pushing initially reluctant allies to back tough sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy.

But underscoring the limits of intelligence, the US also underestimated Ukraine’s will to fight before the invasion, said Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, head of the Defence Intelligence Agency, in recent evidence to Congress.

