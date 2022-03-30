Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods competing at the Masters would be ‘phenomenal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods competing at the Masters would be ‘phenomenal’

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 5.39pm
Rory McIlroy (right) believes it would be “phenomenal” if Tiger Woods (left) can compete in the Masters (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rory McIlroy (right) believes it would be “phenomenal” if Tiger Woods (left) can compete in the Masters (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Rory McIlroy believes it would be “phenomenal” if Tiger Woods can contest next week’s Masters.

Woods has not competed in a top-level event since suffering severe injuries in a single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles on February 23 last year.

The 15-time major winner, who feared at one point that his right leg would have to be amputated, played the PNC Championship with his son Charlie in December and had a practice round with Charlie and Justin Thomas at Augusta National on Tuesday.

“I think for golf and for the Masters tournament and for everyone, to have Tiger there would be phenomenal,” McIlroy said. “I think it just adds to the event. Obviously, it does.

“Anything Tiger Woods does in the game of golf is heightened whenever he’s there. I mean, it would be awesome for him to be there.

“He was there yesterday obviously and he’s trying to see what he can do.  Obviously no one knows but him if he can make it around and if he believes he can compete.”

Woods won his fifth Masters title in 2019, two years after telling Jack Nicklaus “I’m done” at the pre-tournament Champions Dinner before flying to London for career-saving spinal fusion surgery.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods has suffered numerous injuries during his career (PA Graphics)

Asked if anything Woods did still surprised him, McIlroy added: “Yeah,  everything.

“I’ve said this so many times, but from basically March of 2017 fast forward two years and he wins the Masters and where he was with his body and what he had to do to get back to being somewhat healthy.

“And it’s not even being somewhat healthy, it’s also what he has to do before the round and after the round just to get himself ready to go and play golf. The sheer will and perseverance is incredible.

“If he comes back from this again, it’s just, he likes to prove people wrong, he likes to prove himself wrong, I think.

“Regardless of when he does come back, whether it’s next week or a few weeks, few months down the line, he’s a wonderful addition to the game and the game of golf is better when he’s playing and when he’s playing well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier