Joe Biden to send £380m more in direct aid to Ukraine By Press Association March 30 2022, 6.05pm Joe Biden (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File ) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Joe Biden has announced that the US will dispatch another 500 million dollars (£380 million) in direct aid to Ukraine, the latest help for Kyiv as the Russian invasion grinds on. The White House said in a statement that Mr Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a 55-minute call on the latest developments in the war that the aid was on its way. The US Congress earlier this month approved spending up to 13.6 billion dollars (£10.3 billion) in humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine. The Biden administration had already dispatched 2 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) of that total before Wednesday’s announcement. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close