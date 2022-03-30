Dozens of flights cancelled after British Airways technical issue at Heathrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dozens of flights cancelled after British Airways technical issue at Heathrow

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 6.37pm Updated: March 30 2022, 8.47pm
British Airways planes at Heathrow Terminal 5 (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways planes at Heathrow Terminal 5 (Steve Parsons/PA)

British Airways flights out of Heathrow’s Terminal 5 were affected by a “technical issue” on Wednesday.

The airline apologised to customers who were inconvenienced by the problem, saying it had affected its operation for “a short time”.

In a tweet it later confirmed the issue had been resolved and it was working to help passengers whose journeys had been disrupted.

The issue is the latest to beset the airline in recent months.

In late February, the airline was forced to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow for several hours due to a hardware problem.

IAG financials
Over 60 BA flights due to leave Heathrow were cancelled on Wednesday afternoon, according to BA’s website (Victoria Jones/PA)

Passengers described the incident as “absolute chaos” as it caused flight delays, with passengers stuck on planes after landing at the airport and baggage piling up.

It led to hundreds queuing outside Heathrow’s Terminal 5 with staff only letting passengers into the building an hour before their flight, due to the backlog.

The airline apologised at the time for the issue.

In a statement on Wednesday, a British Airways spokesman said: “We experienced a technical issue for a short time this afternoon which affected our operation at Heathrow Terminal 5.

“This has now been resolved and we’re resuming flight operations.

“We’ve apologised to those customers who have been inconvenienced.”

According to British Airways’ website, dozens of flights due to leave Heathrow Terminal 5 between 1pm and 6pm on Wednesday were cancelled or departed late.

The site also shows others departed on time or early.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: “Passengers will rightly be very angry about this disruption just weeks after the last time British Airways experienced technical issues.

“In events such as these, airlines should be offering the option of a refund or to reroute passengers on any reasonable route as quickly as possible, using other airlines where necessary.

“BA must also give clear information to customers about the situation and their entitlement to assistance and compensation.”

In a tweet, Heathrow Airport said: “A technical issue which affected British Airways this afternoon has now been resolved.

“We’re working with our airport partners to assist passengers whose journeys have been disrupted and have deployed additional resource in our terminals.

“Passengers are still advised to check their flight status with British Airways before travelling to the airport due to a number of resulting cancellations.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

