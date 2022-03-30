Thousands of women report feeling unsafe at night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Thousands of women report feeling unsafe at night

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 12.03am
A women’s safety advert from The Metropolitan Police (Danielle Desouza/PA)
A women’s safety advert from The Metropolitan Police (Danielle Desouza/PA)

The Metropolitan Police has placed more patrols on the streets of London after thousands of women reported feeling unsafe walking round at night.

The force said it has received 3,272 reports of people feeling unsafe in the capital since September last year because of poor street lighting or due to the behaviour of people in a certain area.

Almost three quarters (73%) of the reports have come from women, the Met said.

Operation Verona
Police officers and volunteers speaking to the public about women’s safety as part of Operation Verona (Danielle Desouza/PA)

The majority of reports relate to poor street lighting and lack of CCTV coverage – and there have been hundreds of reports relating to verbal harassment, and signs of drug use and supply.

The large majority of hotspot areas are in and around town centres and transport hubs.

The reports have been collected through StreetSafe, a national online reporting tool which was launched by the Home Office in September.

The information collected from the reports has led to police targeting patrols and operations in hotspot areas, leading to arrests for a range of offences – from public order and anti-social behaviour offences to drug-related crime and violence.

The force said that extra violence against women and girls patrols were put in place in Croydon, south London, after they received reports of street drinkers, wolf whistling and women and schoolgirls being harassed.

Operation Verona
Sergeant Leo Boateng speaking to a member of the public (Danielle Desouza/PA)

It led to a drop in reports of violence against women and girls in the area.

StreetSafe is however not to be used for reporting crime or incidents. People are still urged to call 101 or 999 depending on the nature of the crime.

When a report about an area in a particular borough is made, this is passed to the police borough’s designated point of contact for StreetSafe.

They share it more widely, so it can be used to inform local patrols and targeted violence against women and girls activity.

The force’s Operation Verona is another way in which StreetSafe reports are being actioned in the Met.

The Violent Crime Taskforce coordinates officers across London in using the reports to better understand key issues in communities and put in place suitable activity in response.

As part of Operation Verona, officers regularly patrol alongside community volunteers, giving a reassuring presence while engaging with the wider community and licensed premises.

Superintendent Andy Brittain,  who leads StreetSafe for the Met, said: “It is fantastic that so many people, both men and women, have taken the time to use StreetSafe to report their concerns about places where they feel unsafe.

Operation Verona
Superintendent Andy Brittain (left) and detective superintendent Brittany Clarke, who is from the Violent Crime Task Force (Danielle Desouza/PA)

“Local policing teams are already using this valuable information about very specific locations to target anti-social behaviour and other issues that communities have told us about.

“We are refining how we make the most of the rich source of information and translating it into making public places safer.

“This is just one part of our firm commitment to rebuilding the trust and confidence and tackling violence against women and girls.

“I want Londoners to know that we are listening to their concerns and we are acting on them. StreetSafe is helping us work smarter and better.

“We would urge people to continue to use StreetSafe – it is helping us respond quickly to community concerns, and make communities safer for everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier