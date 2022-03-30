UK media organisations unite to ‘tackle power imbalance’ of tech platforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK media organisations unite to ‘tackle power imbalance’ of tech platforms

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 12.04am Updated: March 31 2022, 7.33am
Media outlets unite in urging Prime Minister to ‘tackle imbalance of power’ of tech platforms (IAlamy/PA)
British media organisations have joined together to urge the Prime Minister to “tackle the imbalance of power” between media providers and tech platforms which “threatens to deprive the public of trusted news”.

The BBC, Channel 4 and ITN were among those who signed a letter to Boris Johnson stressing the “vital urgency” of bringing forward “critical legislation” to provide the Digital Markets Unit (DMU) with “necessary statutory powers”.

The DMU will oversee new regulation for the most powerful digital firms, promoting greater competition and protecting consumers and businesses from unfair practices, according to the Government website.

Budget 2021
Channel 4, BBC and ITN were among those who signed a letter to Boris Johnson (Lewis Whyld/PA)

The UK media coalition letter said: “By moving quickly and including the legislation in the Queen’s Speech in May, you will not only take the first step towards ensuring a healthy future for independent media, but you will position the UK as a world leader in tackling the imbalance of power between media providers and the tech platforms which threatens to deprive the public of the trusted news and information they require.

“We welcome the efforts of government to date on this vital issue, but our sectors cannot afford any further delay to this critical legislation.”

The letter comes as the “first anniversary” of the DMU in shadow form approaches in April, which saw it form within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

It added: “Under your Government, the UK has played a leading role in identifying the harm caused to many businesses and consumers by the dominance of a small number of large tech platforms in the digital economy.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Media organisations have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take urgent action to tackle the harmful impact of large tech platforms (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The UK has also led on the solution to begin tackling these harms, with the creation of the Digital Market Unit (DMU).

“We believe the DMU can tackle the root causes of large platforms’ market power, rebalancing the relationship between platforms and creators of trusted and much-loved content.

“This will be critical in ensuring the sustainability of the UK’s vibrant media sector, ensuring fair value and treatment for creators of content, and ultimately benefitting audiences.”

The UK media sector coalition also includes News Media Association, Radiocentre, and Publishers Association.

