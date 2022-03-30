Child safety groups call on porn sites to voluntarily introduce age verification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Child safety groups call on porn sites to voluntarily introduce age verification

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 12.04am
Child safety groups have called for pornography sites to introduce age verification (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pornography websites should introduce age verification tools as quickly as possible to better protect children from harmful content, an open letter from child safety groups has urged.

Published by children’s charity Barnardo’s, the letter calls on commercial porn sites to change their content standards to bring them into line with the British Board of Film Classification’s ratings for violent and pornographic content.

The letter, which has been signed by more than a dozen safety organisations, argues that many porn sites feature depictions of practices that meet the definition of criminal standards for sexual violence and would be illegal to buy on DVD or Blu-ray in the UK, and the same standards should apply online.

It comes in the wake of the Online Safety Bill entering Parliament, which will introduce laws to force sites hosting pornographic content to implement age verification processes, but Barnardo’s has warned this could take up to three years to be implemented, which is why it and other groups are calling on sites to voluntarily introduce age verification as soon as possible.

A YouGov survey commissioned by Barnardo’s and published alongside the open letter showed that 69% of UK adults agree that the kind of extreme pornography that would be illegal on DVD should also be illegal online.

Barnardo’s chief executive, Lynn Perry, said: “Every day children are seeing harmful pornography online and we must act now to protect them.

“The Government has rightly committed to passing new laws but they could take up to three years to come into force, and in the meantime millions of children could be seeing harmful content millions of times over, with serious consequences for their mental health, their understanding of consent, and their perception of healthy relationships.

“That’s why as a group of organisations supporting children and young people, we are calling on the owners of leading commercial pornography sites to take action by introducing age-verification measures now, before it becomes a legal requirement.”

