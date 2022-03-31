Measures to ensure safety of LGBTIQ+ people in Qatar inadequate – support groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Measures to ensure safety of LGBTIQ+ people in Qatar inadequate – support groups

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 9.02am
Fears remain for the safety of LGBTIQ+ people visiting and living in Qatar, with less than eight months to go until the World Cup (Nigel French/PA)
Measures to ensure the safety of LGBTIQ+ people in Qatar remain inadequate with less than eight months to go to the World Cup, groups supporting the community have said.

Same-sex relationships are directly criminalised under the laws of the Gulf state, leading to concerns over the well-being of LGBTQI+ people visiting the country for the tournament and those from that community who reside there.

An international grouping of 16 organisations focused on LGBTQI+ rights has issued eight action points to tournament organisers FIFA and the local organising committee.

These include the repealing of laws that target LGBTIQ+ people, the provision of explicit safety guarantees to members of the community, guaranteed right of entry to Qatar, the communication of a clear welcome and of the right to free expression and ensuring there is no censorship or ban on the discussion of LGBTIQ+ issues.

The group said in a letter sent to the PA news agency that FIFA had responded in writing but that Qatar’s Supreme Committee, in charge of World Cup delivery, had not yet.

“Progress has been slow, reassurances about the safety of LGBTIQ+ people and the mechanisms in place to ensure safety have not been adequate,” the letter stated.

Qatar was awarded hosting rights to the 2022 World Cup in 2010
“If acknowledgement of the issues facing LGBTIQ+ people in Qatar and reassurances of safety cannot be offered, we will be forced to question if the risk facing LGBTIQ+ people wanting to attend or work at the World Cup in Qatar is too high.

“Further meetings are planned with both FIFA and the Supreme Committee in the coming weeks where it is hoped progress can be made.”

The letter added that a failure to act in the run-up to the tournament could be viewed as an endorsement for the laws as they stand and make life for LGBTIQ+ visitors and residents even tougher in the future.

“There is also widespread concern that local Qatari LGBTIQ+ people will not benefit from the hosting of the World Cup through increased freedoms, acceptance or being granted new rights,” it said.

“The fear is that the World Cup may lead to them being further marginalised through international acceptance of the country’s position being seen as endorsement.”

The groups who co-signed the letter included Athlete Ally, Discover Football, the European Gay and Lesbian Sports Association, the Fare network, the Federation of Gay Games, Football v Homophobia, Hidayah, the International Supporters Council, ILGA World, ILGA Asia, Leap Sports, Pride House International, Mantiqitna, Mosaic, Queer Khaleeji and You Can Play.

