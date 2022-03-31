Former hermit ‘River Dave’ knows days are numbered at disputed property in US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Former hermit ‘River Dave’ knows days are numbered at disputed property in US

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 10.31am Updated: March 31 2022, 10.47am
David Lidstone, 82, who says his days of living off-the-grid in New Hampshire are numbered (Steven Senne/AP)
David Lidstone, 82, who says his days of living off-the-grid in New Hampshire are numbered (Steven Senne/AP)

A former hermit in New Hampshire who went back to live on the wooded property he was ordered to leave realises that his time there is drawing to a close.

David Lidstone, who just turned 82, is scheduled for a contempt of court hearing in his tug-of-war with a Vermont landowner over a patch of forest near the Merrimack River that he has called home for 27 years.

A judge issued an injunction in 2017 for ‘River Dave’ — as Mr Lidstone is known — to leave after the landowner, Leonard Giles, sued him. But there have been delays in the case: Besides the pandemic, Mr Lidstone did not always show up for court and he has been in and out of jail over the past year as he resisted the injunction.

“I know my days are numbered here,” he told the Associated Press, a day after he showed up in court to plead not guilty to a trespassing charge on the land. “Eventually I’m going to have to move.”

Hermit Evicted
David Lidstone, 82, speaks to reporters in New Hampshire (Steven Senne/AP)

Mr Lidstone, who became known as a friendly face to kayakers and an advocate for keeping the river clean, was not sure what he would do next or where he would go, even though he has had offers of other places to live and more than $200,000 in donations.

A logger by trade, Mr Lidstone is accused of squatting in a rustic cabin he built on the land in Canterbury. The wooden, two-level A-frame cabin had solar panels, a small, cluttered kitchen with pots hanging from the ceiling, and curtains on the windows.

His porch had a footstool with a base made of stacked beer cans. He converted a wood stove into a beehive. He attached lights, a mirror and a pulley for a clothesline to logs supporting the cabin. He also had a vegetable garden.

But while Mr Lidstone was in jail over the property dispute, his cabin burned down in August as it was being dismantled at Mr Giles’ request. The fire chief said the fire was accidental.

Hermit Evicted
David Lidstone, 82, near the Merrimack River (Steven Senne/AP)

Mr Lidstone, who has been representing himself, was ordered to pick up his remaining possessions and leave. An outpouring of support followed. He did not think he could go back to being a hermit and lived with friends. But by December, he had turned a shed that survived the fire into a makeshift home, and fitted it with a wood stove.

Court records say the undeveloped property has been in the Giles family since 1963 and is used for timber harvests. Mr Lidstone had claimed that years ago, the current owner’s father gave his word — but nothing in writing — allowing him to live there. He also has disputed whether he is on the property in the first place.

Mr Lidstone was given permission last year to hire a surveyor to give him “peace of mind,” a judge said, but he has been unable to get someone to come out yet.

It has not been easy to serve Mr Lidstone with a notice to appear in court. There is no road access to the property, which is about a mile and half into the woods. In January, one process server slipped, fell down an embankment, and injured his leg in his attempt to reach Mr Lidstone at the woodshed, according to a motion filed by Giles’ lawyer.

“Mr Lidstone has been painted as a sympathetic figure in the media because he is an 81-year-old veteran wanting to live a romanticised life off-the-grid,” another plaintiff’s motion from December said. “That does not excuse his conduct of returning to Mr Giles’ land, again, and again, and again.”

Mr Giles has asked a judge for compensation from Mr Lidstone to cover his legal costs since 2017 and cleaning up the property. Mr Lidstone has not agreed to that.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]