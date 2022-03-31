In Pictures: Snow falls during springtime cold snap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
In Pictures: Snow falls during springtime cold snap

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 11.35am
A lorry in snowy conditions on the A69 near Newscastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A lorry in snowy conditions on the A69 near Newscastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Recent mild weather has abruptly given way to snow and ice in parts of England and Scotland.

From sunshine and temperatures of 20C last week, top temperatures across the UK will be just 10C heading into this weekend, the Met Office said.

A horse in the snow
A horse in a snowy field in Outlane village in Kirklees, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
A snowy sign
A sign does what it says on the tin in Saddleworth near Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA)
Spring weather Mar 30th 2022
Coast-to-coast cyclist Terry Smith from Coventry hits snow in Allenheads, in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A yellow warning for ice covered much of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire until 10am on Thursday as winter lingered for just a little while longer.

Willow the dog
Bernese dog Willow enjoying the snowy conditions near Ilkely in West Yorkshire on Thursday morning (Richard Halifax/PA)
Someone dives into the sea
A person presumably less concerned with the plunging temperatures dives into the sea next to the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Snowy hills
Snowy scenes in Kirklees, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Spring weather Mar 31st 2022
There was more than just a coating of frost to remove from cars in the Heaton area of Bradford this morning (Dr Mahira Syed/PA)
Snowy weather
Daffodil blooms in the snow near Stanhope, in Northumberland – a reminder that spring cannot be stopped (Owen Humphreys/PA)

