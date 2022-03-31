Japan celebrates cherry blossoms season without Covid-19 restrictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Japan celebrates cherry blossoms season without Covid-19 restrictions

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 12.51pm
Visitors view seasonal cherry blossoms from a pedestrian bridge in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
People across Japan are celebrating the peak cherry blossom viewing season this week without Covid-19 restrictions in place for the first time in two years.

But many are limiting their viewing to strolling under the trees rather than drinking and eating in traditional party style.

People stop to take pictures as they walk under a canopy of cherry blossoms in full bloom at a park in Tokyo (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Trees are in full bloom this week in many parts of Japan. They peaked in Tokyo on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, attracting many people who had avoided participating in the national tradition for two years because of the pandemic.

In many areas, viewers were requested not to gather under the trees for drinking parties — a traditional way of celebrating the season — as part of continuing anti-virus measures.

Visitors stroll under a shower of cherry blossoms in full bloom at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

At Yoyogi and Ueno parks, areas were roped off to prevent people from sitting down and partying. Many parks put up signs forbidding parties with alcohol.

At Chidorigafuchi Park, a famous ‘hanami’ or cherry blossom viewing spot northwest of the Imperial Palace, thousands of people admired the fluffy pale pink flowers while strolling under rows of trees or from rowboats on the palace moat.

People view blooming cherry blossoms from an open tour bus in Tokyo. Cherry blossoms, or ‘sakura’, are Japan’s favourite flower (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Cherry blossoms, or ‘sakura’, are Japan’s favourite flower and usually reach their peak in late March to early April, just as the country celebrates the start of a new school and business year.

In Shinjuku Gyoen in downtown Tokyo, many people including families picnicked under the trees. The popular blossom viewing area of Nakameguro was full of people walking along a river lined with cherry blossom trees.

A woman wearing face mask enjoys viewing Cherry blossom in full bloom at the Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo (Koji Sasahara/AP)

Japan lifted all formal Covid-19 restrictions last week after infections slowed, but experts have raised concerns about a resurgence prompted by people gathering and traveling during spring holidays.

