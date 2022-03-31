Final departure for rail worker after 50-year career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Final departure for rail worker after 50-year career

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 4.57pm Updated: March 31 2022, 5.35pm
A rail worker who retired after clocking up a 50-year career in the industry said ‘it’s the people that make it’ (Avanti West Coast/PA)
A railway station platform worker has seen off his final departure following a 50-year career.

Tommy Michalek, 65, went into retirement after leading Avanti West Coast’s platform team at Carlisle station, Cumbria, for the last time on Thursday.

His career on the railway began in Watford, Hertfordshire as a 15-year-old boy in July 1971.

Tommy Michalek with his British Rail identity card
Tommy Michalek with his British Rail identity card (Avanti West Coast/PA)

He moved to Carlisle in 1983 and was deployed in various roles for freight and passenger services, culminating in being a platform team leader for Avanti West Coast.

The operator’s managing director Phil Whittingham presented him with a framed print of his service report detailing his long career.

Mr Michalek’s last shift also signalled the end of his family’s career in the sector.

He follows his cousins Stan (a train driver for 50 years), Ron (who worked in accounts for 46 years) and Tony (who worked in roles at Euston and Watford for 40 years) into retirement after decades of service on the West Coast Main Line.

Reflecting on his working life, Mr Michalek said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time on the railway and had a good career.

“I love Carlisle station – it’s my home station, where I’ve spent most of my working life – but it’s the people that make it.

“I’m going to miss my colleagues and look forward to seeing them when I travel by train to watch Carlisle United.”

Avanti West Coast’s station manager at Carlisle, Michael Byrne, said: “Tommy is a well-loved member of the team who will be sorely missed by everyone here in Carlisle.

“He’s a rare breed of railway staff. His dedication has always been unwavering. He’s conscientious and there isn’t anything he doesn’t seem to know.”

