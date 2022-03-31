Covid-19 variant that ‘escapes immunity’ could take world by surprise – Vallance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Covid-19 variant that ‘escapes immunity’ could take world by surprise – Vallance

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 5.41pm
Chief scientist Sir Patrick Vallance (PA)
Chief scientist Sir Patrick Vallance (PA)

A coronavirus variant which escapes vaccine immunity could take the world by surprise, Sir Patrick Vallance has warned.

Speaking at a virtual Royal Society conference, the Government’s chief scientific adviser for England also said the “world needs to be ready” for inevitable future pandemics which look very different to the current one.

Sir Patrick told scientists at the meeting about the 100 Days Mission, an initiative which aims to “prevent future pandemics before they start”, according to the Government.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

The mission works towards a target of being able to develop effective vaccines, therapeutics and testing within 100 days of an epidemic or pandemic threat being identified.

Sir Patrick told the Royal Society meeting: “It’s very obvious to everyone in this meeting that there will be a future pandemic.

“That I think is clear.

“It’s also clear this one is not over and we’ve got very high infection rates at the moment.

“And the room for this virus to evolve remains very large, so we could be taken by surprise again with a variant that escapes immunity.”

He added: “We’ve got no idea what the next pandemic might be and it certainly won’t be the same as this one.

“Whatever it is, the world needs to be ready to respond.”

Sir Patrick also said he is “pleased” that “a big uplift” of £5 billion in funding up to 2025 for life sciences research, including work aiming to prevent future pandemics, was included in the Spending Review.

But he added that a decade of “underfunding” for Public Health England (PHE) undermined the UK’s response to the pandemic in 2020.

He said: “Some things were underfunded, and that underfunding undermined the ability operationally to do things.

“The underfunding of Public Health England for virtually a decade beforehand was an important part of why certain things were difficult and it’s very important that we don’t fall into that trap again.”

Sir Patrick’s speech comes as free coronavirus testing comes to an end this week for most people, as part of the Government’s Living with Covid plan.

From Friday, most people will need to shop on the high street for paid-for tests if they want them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier