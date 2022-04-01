What the papers say – March 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
What the papers say – March 1

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 2.55am
The nation’s front pages concern soaring prices as the biggest jump in domestic energy bills in living memory comes into effect.

“Happy cruel day” the Daily Mirror declares as families are hit by a 54% surge in energy bills from Friday, with rises in National Insurance payments, council tax and inflation. “Many could suffer spiralling debt and physical and mental health issues” as a result, the paper writes.

Metro and The Guardian also carry the story, both leading with the news that the websites of numerous major energy suppliers crashed as customers tried to register meter readings ahead of the April price hike.

“Five million households face budget squeeze,” The Independent adds, reporting that people will need to spend at least 10% of their budget on energy bills after Friday’s price-cap hike.

“Pain in the gas,” The Sun writes in reference to soaring energy bills, adding that “blackmailing” Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to send them even higher by turning off supplies.

The i focuses on fresh pressure facing the Chancellor to offer more help as the public faces a “triple whammy from higher energy bills, increased council tax and the national insurance hike”. The paper adds that unnamed senior Tories have accused Rishi Sunak of being “politically naive”.

Adding to the strain facing Britons, the Daily Express says house prices have surged £33,000 in a year – their highest increase in 17 years.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail lead with claims the disgraced Duke of York is embroiled in a High Court battle after allegedly receiving more than £1 million from a “fraudster”.

Meanwhile, The Times carries concerns from an unnamed “senior government source” that western allies are too eager for Ukraine to settle for an easy peace deal with Russia, which the British government is reportedly pushing against.

The Financial Times reports the US has ordered the “biggest ever oil release” from strategic reserves in an effort to quell fuel costs, injecting one million barrels a day into the market over the next six months.

And the Daily Star warns of an “Eggpocalypse” caused by a “huge rise in production costs” for farmers.

