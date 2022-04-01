Activists target site in Birmingham as motorists asked to ‘avoid the area’ By Press Association April 1 2022, 6.33am Police are responding to activists at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are responding to activists at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham. West Midlands Police tweeted: “We are working to deal with this as quickly as possible.” It added that delays were expected on Wood Lane, Bromford Lane and Tyburn Road. Those travelling were asked to “avoid the area if possible”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Just Stop Oil protesters block 10 terminals Activists claim to have blocked key oil terminals as police called in Journalist to fight police bid for Birmingham bombing investigation sources Trial over Olympic protest delayed to avoid embarrassing China, claims activist