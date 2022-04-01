Activists claim to have blocked key oil terminals as police called in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Activists claim to have blocked key oil terminals as police called in

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 7.03am Updated: April 1 2022, 7.17am
A group called Just Stop Oil said it had blocked seven ‘key oil’ terminals early on Friday as police said they were dealing with activists (Just Stop Oil)
A group called Just Stop Oil said it had blocked seven “key oil” terminals early on Friday as police said they were dealing with activists.

The group also provided locations for demonstrations in Essex and Hertfordshire.

“Fed up with a government burning your future – join us on the road,” the group tweeted.

It then mentioned locations including Navigator and Grays in Essex, Buncefield in Hemel Hempstead and Birmingham’s Esso terminal.

Police said they were responding to activists at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police tweeted: “We are working to deal with this as quickly as possible.”

Just Stop Oil protest
Activists during their blockade of Esso Birmngham Fuel Terminal early on Friday (Just Stop Oil)

It added that delays were expected on Wood Lane, Bromford Lane and Tyburn Road.

West Midlands Fire Service said its crews were also in attendance at the incident on Tyburn Road.

Those travelling were asked to “avoid the area if possible”.

Just Stop Oil protest
Police said they were responding to activists at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham (Just Stop Oil)

Demonstrations are expected across the country in the coming days over the cost-of-living crisis.

The People’s Assembly has said it expects thousands of protesters will take to the streets on Saturday at locations throughout the UK to highlight those suffering “real hardships” due to the combination of rising fuel and food prices, inflation, and low pay.

