Home News UK & World

Just Stop Oil protesters block 10 terminals

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 7.47am Updated: April 1 2022, 8.15am
Operations at several oil terminals have been suspended after access roads were blocked by environmental group Just Stop Oil (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Operations at several oil terminals have been suspended after access roads were blocked by environmental group Just Stop Oil (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Several oil terminals have suspended operations after access roads were blocked by environmental group Just Stop Oil.

ExxonMobil UK, one of the country’s largest privately-owned underground oil pipeline distribution networks, confirmed demonstrations were under way at some of its sites on Friday.

Just Stop Oil said it blocked “10 critical oil terminals” across the UK with support from Extinction Rebellion.

Activists are sitting on roads preventing tankers from leaving the sites.

The group claimed that more than 30 young people climbed on top of tankers at Navigator Terminals Thames, Grays, Essex.

Just Stop Oil protest
Six arrests have been made so far in Birmingham (Just Stop Oil)

It listed seven of the locations as:

– Inter Terminals UK, Grays, Essex
– Navigator Terminals Thames, Grays, Essex
– Buncefield oil depot, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
– Esso Birmingham Fuel Terminal, Birmingham, West Midlands
– Esso West London Terminal near Heathrow Airport, west London
– BP’s Hamble Oil Terminal, Southampton, Hampshire
– ExxonMobil’s Hythe Terminal, Southampton, Hampshire

Essex Police said they have made six arrests “so far”.

West Midlands Police tweeted: “We are working to deal with this as quickly as possible.”

Just Stop Oil protest
Activists during their blockade of Esso Birmngham Fuel Terminal early on Friday (Just Stop Oil)

Just Stop Oil said in a statement: “The Just Stop Oil coalition is demanding an end to the Government’s genocidal policy of expanding UK oil and gas production and is calling on all those outraged at the prospect of climate collapse and suffering from the cost-of-living crisis to stand with us.

“Ordinary people can no longer afford oil and gas, it’s time to Just Stop Oil.

“It’s funding war and killing people in the global South, while destroying the future for young people everywhere.”

ExxonMobil UK wrote on Twitter: “Small protests are currently underway outside our Hythe, Birmingham and West London fuel terminals.

“While we respect the right to peaceful protest, our priority is the safety of our people, our neighbours, the protestors and our operations.

“We are working with the police to ensure that safety is maintained.”

Just Stop Oil protest
Police said they were responding to activists at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham (Just Stop Oil)

The firm said it had temporarily suspended operations at the locations mentioned, but its other terminals at Purfleet and Avonmouth were not affected.

Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted Premier League football matches by running onto the pitch and tying themselves to goalposts in recent weeks.

