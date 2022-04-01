Departing NI vaccine head thanks health staff and public as 3.7m jabs delivered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Departing NI vaccine head thanks health staff and public as 3.7m jabs delivered

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 9.33am
The head of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly has thanked all those involved in delivering the jabs as she steps down from the role (Liam McBurney/PA)
The head of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly has thanked all those involved in delivering the jabs as she steps down from the role (Liam McBurney/PA)

The outgoing head of Northern Ireland’s Covid vaccination programme has thanked everyone involved in delivering more than 3.7 million jabs.

Patricia Donnelly is stepping down from her role after 18 months.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann thanked Ms Donnelly for her efforts.

Ms Donnelly described the Covid vaccination programme as having required a “super-human effort from all involved”.

“From getting the vaccine to the right place, giving jabs in vaccination centres, pharmacies and GP practices, or making sure people know where and when to go for a vaccine,” she said.

“To the teams of vaccinators, administrative staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly over the past 18 months – thank you. Your commitment and dedication has been truly remarkable. This was a team effort and it has been a huge honour to be involved.”

Ms Donnelly also thanked the public for coming forward to receive the vaccine.

However, she warned the virus has not yet gone away and urged all over the age of 75 and the vulnerable to come forward for their spring booster jab.

“I would again encourage everyone who is eligible for their booster to get it without delay,” she said.

“Vaccination clinics are still running across Northern Ireland and people are still coming forward for boosters as well as first and second doses. It’s not too late to get protected.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]