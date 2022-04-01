Public warned over scam messages claiming to offer free Cadbury chocolate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Public warned over scam messages claiming to offer free Cadbury chocolate

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 10.29am
Cadbury has warned people not to interact with a scam claiming to offer consumers a free Easter chocolate basket (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Cadbury has warned people not to interact with a scam claiming to offer consumers a free Easter chocolate basket that has been circulating on messaging platforms and social media.

Images have been posted online by recipients that show a WhatsApp message containing a link claiming to offer a free chocolate treat.

But the chocolate manufacturer has confirmed the offer is not genuine and should not be interacted with, adding in a statement that it was “working to resolve this”.

“We’ve been made aware of circulating posts on social media claiming to offer consumers a free Easter Chocolate basket,” the company said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“We can confirm this hasn’t been generated by us & we urge consumers not to interact. Your security is our priority & we’re currently working to resolve this.”

Merseyside Police has also issued a public warning about the scam, urging people to avoid clicking on the link contained in the message as it was an attempt to “gain access to your personal details”.

The message appears to be a type of phishing scam, where criminals create messages that look genuine in order to trick consumers into clicking a link to a bogus website where viruses could be installed on their device, or having them hand over personal information which can be used to gain access to financial information or online bank accounts.

Cybersecurity experts have reported a notable increase in this type of scam in the last two years, with criminals using the uncertainty of the pandemic to try to scam people by posing as government departments, the NHS and delivery services – sending emails and text messages claiming to be related to the vaccine rollout, contact tracing and parcel deliveries during lockdown.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) advises people to consider carefully before clicking any link they are sent, unsolicited, by an organisation, and encourages people to look for telltale signs including poor spelling or grammar, or a sense of urgency in the messaging to try to encourage a rash decision.

Security experts also warn that if an offer sounds too good to be true, it often is.

