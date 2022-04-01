Three trains broke storm speed limits, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Three trains broke storm speed limits, report says

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 11.37am
Rail speed limits imposed due to severe weather were broken by three trains on a single morning, investigators said (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Rail speed limits imposed due to severe weather were broken by three trains on a single morning, investigators said (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Rail speed limits imposed due to severe weather were broken by three trains on a single morning, investigators said.

Blanket restrictions were introduced across most of the rail network in north-west England and Scotland on February 21 as Storm Franklin brought strong winds and heavy rain.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said an Avanti West Coast service travelled at up to 125mph from Wolverhampton, West Midlands to Warrington, Cheshire, despite a 50mph limit being imposed on the route.

The driver was informed by the operator that the speed limit was only in place on a different section of the West Coast Main Line, between Penrith, Cumbria and a level crossing near Gretna, Dumfries and Galloway.

In fact, this was the only stretch of line in the region where the temporary limit did not apply.

A London-Scotland Caledonian Sleeper train was recorded travelling at 67mph at a location 10 miles south of Penrith, where the 50mph limit was in place.

The driver had not been informed about restrictions in England.

Another incident involved a ScotRail service from Glasgow to Carlisle, Cumbria via Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire.

It travelled at the usual maximum speed of 70mph after passing Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway, at 9.03am.

The driver had been correctly informed about a speed limit between Kilmarnock and Gretna until 9am, but was not told it had been extended until 12.30pm between Sanquhar and Thornhill.

The RAIB said: “The incidents show examples of three different mechanisms which resulted in the intent of the BESR (blanket emergency speed restriction) not being met, and in trains potentially travelling too fast for the prevailing conditions.”

After conducting a preliminary examination, it decided not to carry out a further investigation.

A previous inquiry found that six trains exceeded a reduced speed limit between Laurencekirk and Portlethen, Aberdeenshire, imposed due to forecast heavy rain on December 4 last year.

The recommendations made after that inquiry – including the need to improve how drivers are made aware of BESRs and how the restrictions are implemented – are relevant to the February 21 incidents, the RAIB added.

