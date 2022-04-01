Scaffolders, beauticians and bricklayers still ‘most likely to be unjabbed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scaffolders, beauticians and bricklayers still ‘most likely to be unjabbed’

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 11.45am
People queue at Melton Road vaccination centre in Leicester in December 2021 (Jacob King/PA)
People queue at Melton Road vaccination centre in Leicester in December 2021 (Jacob King/PA)

Scaffolders, beauticians and bricklayers are still among the occupations likely to have the highest levels of non-vaccination against Covid-19 – though rates have improved for bar staff and call centre workers.

Around one in five scaffolders and riggers in England (20.3%) have not received any doses of vaccine, along with roughly the same proportion of complementary medicine professionals (20.2%) and roofers and tilers (18.8%), new figures suggest.

The same three occupations topped a similar list of rates of non-vaccination at the end of last year and levels have improved only slightly since then.

But other jobs have recorded bigger drops, including bar staff (down from 16.5% of people unjabbed to 12.5%), call centre workers (15.3% to 11.8%) and waiters and waitresses (14.4% to 11.0%).

HEALTH Coronavirus Vaccinations
(PA Graphics)

Other occupations that continue to have some of the highest estimated levels of unjabbed workers are beauticians (16.7%, down from 19.5%), bricklayers (14.5%, down from 15.7%) and sports players (14.0%, down from 17.0%).

The latest figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on vaccinations delivered in England up to February 28 for adults aged 18 to 64.

The previous data, also from the ONS, provided a snapshot of estimated vaccination rates as of December 31.

A comparison of the figures shows that 7.2% of all working-age adults in employment in England were likely to be unvaccinated at the end of February, down from 8.8% at the end of 2021.

Other occupations to see some of the biggest drops in the proportion of unvaccinated workers between December and February are delivery operatives, down from 19.6% to 15.6%; packers, bottlers and canners, down from 18.8% to 15.1%; and telephone salespersons, down from 17.2% to 12.7%.

The three jobs with the lowest levels of non-vaccination continue to be senior police officers (1.1%), clinical psychologists (1.7%) and head teachers and principals (1.8%).

Among occupations with larger workforces, very low levels of non-vaccination were estimated for GPs (1.8%), police officers (2.9%) and marketing and sales directors (3.0%).

All figures have been based on people recorded in 2011 and 2021 censuses and who are registered with a GP, the ONS said.

Changes in non-vaccination rates are likely to have been affected the very high levels of coronavirus infections in England in recent months.

People are not able to receive any doses of Covid-19 vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

This will have prevented many individuals from getting their first, second or booster dose at the time when they would otherwise have been eligible.

