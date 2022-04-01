Thomas Tuchel: Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract extension good news for Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Tuchel: Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract extension good news for Chelsea

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 2.47pm
Thomas Tuchel hopes Cesar Azpilicueta will sign a new deal at Chelsea (Frank Augstein/PA)
Thomas Tuchel hopes Cesar Azpilicueta will sign a new deal at Chelsea (Frank Augstein/PA)

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea have thwarted Barcelona’s attempts to sign Cesar Azpilicueta, after the Blues skipper triggered an extension to his Stamford Bridge contract.

Chelsea boss Tuchel confirmed Azpilicueta’s one-year contract addition, that has been triggered by an appearance-related clause.

Barcelona expect to sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer, were hopeful of recruiting Azpilicueta too – and this week have met with Toni Rudiger’s agents.

Tuchel believes the Catalan giants will be unable to pull off a triple swoop on Chelsea defenders however, with the German now tipping Azpilicueta to extend his stay in west London beyond the summer.

Thomas Tuchel file photo
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, expects Cesar Azpilicueta to be at Chelsea next season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Asked about Azpilicueta’s contract extension, Tuchel replied: “Yes, I knew it was going to happen because I knew the amount of games when it was going to happen. It’s a good thing; it’s good news for us.”

Asked if he expects Azpilicueta to be at Chelsea next season, Tuchel continued: “Yes, absolutely. We have a contract, he’s our captain, so there’s a very high probability that he will stay.

“I knew it all the time that this is very likely to happen. He’s a regular starter for us. You know how much I rely on him and how much impact he has on this club and this group. So it’s very good for us.”

Denmark international Christensen still remains out of contract at the end of the season however, and is expected to join Barcelona.

The Catalan bosses have hinted that a deal for Christensen is already done, but Tuchel remained coy on his situation.

Norwich City v Chelsea – Premier League – Carrow Road
Andreas Christensen is expected to join Barcelona in the summer (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We heard the rumours, we heard the same rumours,” said Tuchel.

“I have no confirmation for you because I did not speak to A about it at the moment. But we heard the same rumours.”

Barca representatives have met with Rudiger’s agents this week, but Tuchel has refused to give up hope of convincing the Germany international to commit his future to the Blues.

Chelsea cannot sign or sell any players under the terms of their current UK Government licence, in light of owner Roman Abramovich’s Downing Street sanctions.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the Government on March 10, with four rival consortiums now battling to win the race to buy the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea v Lille – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – First Leg – Stamford Bridge
Toni Rudiger is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season (John Walton/PA)

The Blues cannot sign any players to new contracts either, though Azpilicueta’s extension was through a pre-existing clause.

But Tuchel still believes Chelsea could keep hold of Rudiger, once the ongoing takeover battle is complete in the summer.

“I would try to meet him if I were any other club,” said Tuchel, of Rudiger.

“Still he’s our player and I still think we have a good chance he stays our player once things are solved for us.

“Our hands are tied, we cannot offer him or negotiate or renegotiate with his agents. But I’m still confident.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier