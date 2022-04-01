Heidi Klum and Kate Hudson among those remembering Patrick Demarchelier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Heidi Klum and Kate Hudson among those remembering Patrick Demarchelier

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 2.51pm
Heidi Klum has paid tribute to French photographer Patrick Demarchelier (Ian West/PA)
Heidi Klum has paid tribute to French photographer Patrick Demarchelier (Ian West/PA)

Heidi Klum and Kate Hudson are among the famous faces paying tribute to renowned photographer Patrick Demarchelier, after his death aged 78.

Demarchelier worked with many high-profile figures, including the late Diana, Princess of Wales, who once described him as a “dream”.

Among those to have paid tribute to the Frenchman is German model Klum, who posted a selection of magazine covers featuring photographs of her taken by Demarchelier.

Klum, 48, accompanied the images with a short caption: “RIP @patrickdemarchelier.”

US actress Hudson also posted several images captured by the late photographer, with the caption: “Rest easy @patrickdemarchelier So many memories.

“I had the pleasure of being photographed by Patrick often and always enjoyed him and his team so much. Sending a ton of love to his family.”

The news of Demarchelier’s death was announced by his representatives on Instagram on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78,” the post read.