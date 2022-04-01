Police seek details of males on bikes near where schoolgirl was shot at bus stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Police seek details of males on bikes near where schoolgirl was shot at bus stop

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 4.17pm
Police forensic tape marks a bullet hole in a bus stop in Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth, Liverpool (PA)
Police forensic tape marks a bullet hole in a bus stop in Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth, Liverpool (PA)

Police investigating the shooting of a teenage girl are appealing for information on a group of males on bikes who were near the scene at the time.

The 15-year-old is still recovering at home after she was seriously injured while standing at a bus stop in Toxteth, Liverpool, on her way home from school on March 1.

A 20-year-old man also suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury to his hand in the incident on Upper Warwick Street at about 5.10pm.

Rio Jones, 18, of Jermyn Street, Toxteth, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a controlled drug.

On Friday, one month on from the shooting, Merseyside Police released a picture of four males on bikes, who appear to have their faces covered.

A force spokesman said the group was in the area of Lodge Lane and then Upper Warwick Street at the time of the incident and may have vital information.

Forensic investigators at the scene last month
Forensic investigators at the scene last month (PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “I understand that this is not the clearest image but we hope that motorists or members of the public who were in the area that evening will remember seeing the group together either before or afterwards and know who they are.

“It is only by sheer good fortune that the young girl was not killed by the reckless firing of a gun in a street in the middle of the day.

“This sort of behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated and we know that the members of our local communities will want to see the people responsible behind bars.

“I would ask anyone who has any information which could help our investigation contacts us as a matter of urgency.

“There is no room for guns on the streets of Merseyside and we will do everything we can to ensure justice is served but we also need our communities to come forward with the names of those involved so that we can take positive action to continue to keep our streets safe.”

Anyone with information can submit it via mipp.police.uk, DM @MerPolCC on Twitter or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.

