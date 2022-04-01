Prior permission from inspector needed for strip searches in two London boroughs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Prior permission from inspector needed for strip searches in two London boroughs

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 5.33pm Updated: April 1 2022, 6.13pm
People demonstrate outside Stoke Newington Police Station (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
People demonstrate outside Stoke Newington Police Station (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prior permission from a police inspector will be needed in two London boroughs before any child can be strip-searched, according to measures introduced following the Child Q scandal.

The Metropolitan Police said it is introducing a pilot across Hackney and Tower Hamlets where an inspector will need to give approval before a strip-search takes place.

This will ensure “appropriate oversight of such an intrusive intervention”, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said.

The pilot is to be trialled in the two north-east London boroughs before the force considers expanding it across the capital.

The measure is in addition to existing requirements, that a conversation with a supervisor should take place and an “appropriate adult” be present.

The case of Child Q – a  15-year-old black schoolgirl who was strip searched by police while on her period after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis – has drawn outrage from the public and politicians.

The search, by female Metropolitan Police officers, took place in 2020 without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating, a safeguarding report found.

The Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review, conducted by City & Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership (CHSCP), concluded the strip-search should never have happened, was unjustified and racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor”.

Three police officers have been investigated for misconduct by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is finalising its report.

Scotland Yard has apologised and said the incident “should never have happened”.

In a letter to the Mayor of Hackney, Mr Taylor said the force has been “deeply affected by the depth of feeling generated by this incident and understand that we need to do something different to address these ongoing concerns”.

He said: “I recognise that the events surrounding Child Q have, understandably, generated high emotion and anger and I want to listen and respond to communities to build trust where it has been lost.”

He said the force has not been “waiting for reports to be written” and has requested a review of the protocol for officers working in schools.

And he said Police Encounter Panels have been set up in the boroughs to review and scrutinise incidents of community concern as quickly as possible after the event.

It has also committed to ensure that “adultification” training is delivered to all frontline officers in the boroughs, he said.

It is highly likely that adultification – where black children are perceived as older – was a factor in the Child Q case, the safeguarding review found.

Mark Carroll, the chief executive of Hackney Council, replied to Mr Taylor on Friday confirming that the council accepted the Review Panel’s finding that Child Q was “wholly failed”.

https://twitter.com/hackneycouncil/status/1509869441479331858/photo/1

He wrote: “As you recognise, Child Q should have been treated with dignity and respect.

“She should have been treated as the child she is: her rights as a child safeguarded; and her position as a child protected by the adults around her that day.

“It is clear that she was wholly failed, and together we must make sure that this is never allowed to happen again.

“Hackney Council accepts the Review Panel’s finding that this appalling and humiliating experience was ‘likely influenced’ by racism.”

