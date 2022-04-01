Wales-England clash at World Cup a ‘mouth-watering’ prospect, admits Robert Page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wales-England clash at World Cup a ‘mouth-watering’ prospect, admits Robert Page

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 7.31pm
Rob Page is excited by the prospect of facing England in Qatar (David Davies/PA)
Wales manager Robert Page has described the prospect of facing England at the World Cup as “mouth-watering”.

The Dragons are one match away from making their first World Cup appearance since 1958 following a Gareth Bale-inspired 2-1 victory against Austria last month.

Wales will meet Scotland or Ukraine for a place in the finals, with England lying in wait in Qatar on November 29 if Page’s men triumph.

“Of course it whets the appetite,” said Page. “Yes, it is a mouth-watering tie, potentially. Scotland will be thinking the same, but our full focus is on getting there.

“I live in Sheffield so I was sat with some England supporters, and it was quite tasty when the draw was made.

“Where we have come from in the last two to three years has been phenomenal and we are continuing with this momentum. We have put ourselves in a wonderful position.

“The only one missing for us is a World Cup and 1958 is a long time to wait. Rightly, we are getting excited, but we have to just rein it in.

“We have been waiting years and years for this opportunity, so trust me when I say there will be no stone unturned.”

Gareth Bale scored twice for Wales in their victory over Austria
Gareth Bale scored twice for Wales in their victory over Austria (Nick Potts/PA)

Alongside England, the United States and Iran also feature in Group B following Friday’s draw in Doha.

Page added: “When you look at it and you have got Iran and USA, they are good opposition – they wouldn’t be there if they were not – but there are teams you would want to avoid before them.

“It is a good group, and if and when we get there we will throw everything at it and we fancy our chances.”

Scotland’s semi-final against Ukraine has been postponed due to Russia’s invasion, with June being the most likely option for a new date.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has suggested the tie could be delayed further ahead of the next international window in September.

But Page said: “First and foremost, we are sympathetic to what the Ukrainian people are going through, it is horrendous. UEFA will make that decision when they see fit and we have to be patient.

“It is frustrating because we have a lot of planning to do. I would like to think in the next week we would have an answer.

“We are confident it will be the first week of June, but as to what date, I am not sure yet. There were rumours about September, but I absolutely cannot see that. I am sure UEFA will want this game played.”

