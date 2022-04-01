Casper Ruud reaches first Masters 1000 final with victory in Miami

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Casper Ruud reaches first Masters 1000 final with victory in Miami

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 8.27pm
Casper Ruud cruised into the Miami Open final (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Casper Ruud booked his place in his first Masters 1000 final with a comfortable win over Francisco Cerundolo at the Miami Open.

The Norwegian needed one hour and 34 minutes to wrap up a 6-4 6-1 win that moves him one more win from a second tour title of the season.

Ruud, the world number eight, had bounced into the last four on the back of a three-set win over Alexander Zverev, and was not unduly troubled by the world number 103.

Miami Open Tennis
Casper Ruud beat Francisco Cerundolo in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The Argentinian’s progress to the last four on his Masters 1000 debut had been assisted by the respective retirements of Reilly Opelka and Jannik Sinner early in their matches due to injury.

After the pair exchanged early breaks, Ruud stepped up and broke again in the 10th game to seal the opening set.

Saving all four break points against him in the second, he broke Cerundolo twice more as he eased over the line in style.

