Casper Ruud reaches first Masters 1000 final with victory in Miami By Press Association April 1 2022, 8.27pm Casper Ruud cruised into the Miami Open final (Wilfredo Lee/AP) Casper Ruud booked his place in his first Masters 1000 final with a comfortable win over Francisco Cerundolo at the Miami Open. The Norwegian needed one hour and 34 minutes to wrap up a 6-4 6-1 win that moves him one more win from a second tour title of the season. Ruud, the world number eight, had bounced into the last four on the back of a three-set win over Alexander Zverev, and was not unduly troubled by the world number 103. Casper Ruud beat Francisco Cerundolo in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP) The Argentinian's progress to the last four on his Masters 1000 debut had been assisted by the respective retirements of Reilly Opelka and Jannik Sinner early in their matches due to injury. After the pair exchanged early breaks, Ruud stepped up and broke again in the 10th game to seal the opening set. Saving all four break points against him in the second, he broke Cerundolo twice more as he eased over the line in style.