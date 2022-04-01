Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction upheld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction upheld

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 11.29pm Updated: April 2 2022, 1.21am
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)
A US judge has upheld the sex trafficking conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and denied her motion for a new trial.

The 60-year-old had requested a retrial after it emerged that one of the jurors in her trial had failed to disclose he was a victim of sexual abuse.

Her lawyers had argued it meant the trial “was not fair and impartial”.

But Judge Alison Nathan declined to order a new trial weeks after questioning the juror under oath in a New York courtroom.

She said the juror’s failure to disclose his prior sexual abuse during the jury selection process involving a 50-page questionnaire was highly unfortunate, but not deliberate.

Judge Nathan concluded that the juror “harbored no bias” towards Maxwell and “could serve as a fair and impartial juror”.

Her ruling said: “The Court concludes that the Defendant has failed to satisfy the demanding requirements of the controlling Supreme Court decision, McDonough v Greenwood.

“The Court finds Juror 50 testified credibly at the hearing.”

Judge Nathan reasoned that Juror 50 “appeared to testify frankly and honestly, even when the answers he gave were the cause of personal embarrassment and regret”.

She said: “The Court thus credits his testimony that he was distracted as he filled out the questionnaire and ‘skimmed way too fast’, leading him to misunderstand some of the questions.

“Assuming mistakenly that he would not be one of the 12 jurors selected from the hundreds of prospective jurors who had been summoned, he rushed through the questionnaire.

“This led to inaccurate answers.

“Juror 50’s lack of attention and care in responding accurately to every question on the questionnaire is regrettable, but the Court is confident that the failure to disclose was not deliberate.”

Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial
Ghislaine Maxwell enters the courtroom escorted by US Marshalls (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

During his questioning, Juror 50 said he failed to disclose he was repeatedly sexually abused at the ages of nine and 10 by two people because he “skimmed way too fast” through the questionnaire, calling it “one of the biggest mistakes” of his life.

Judge Nathan granted Juror 50 immunity from prosecution before he answered questions. He said he would invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege without it.

Maxwell, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial in New York, was found guilty in December last year of enticing vulnerable teenagers to Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

She has said she is innocent.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019 while awaiting trial at a federal jail in New York on related sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell is due to be sentenced in New York on June 28.

