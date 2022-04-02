What the papers say – April 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
What the papers say – April 2

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 4.17am
The nation’s papers are led by Covid-19 infections hitting an all-time high and the cost-of-living crisis.

The Guardian and FTWeekend lead on the spike coming on the verge of the Easter holidays.

The Independent leads with NHS chiefs warning the end of free Covid-19 tests is “premature” as cases soar.

Elsewhere, the iweekend says Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged to “wake up” to the UK’s cost-of-living crisis as millions of Britons struggle to pay their bills.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Government is looking at plans to build “thousands” of onshore wind turbines in a bid to increase the nation’s wind power capacity.

The Daily Star slams “mega rich” energy bosses for “lecturing” Britons on how to save money on their power bills.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says the Duke of York’s daughters have been named in a High Court financial dispute.

Andrew “wants to be at Queen’s side” for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to the Daily Express.

The Times reports the UK’s “most advanced portable missile system” is believed to have shot down a Russian helicopter on its first use in Ukraine.

The Sun carries England’s draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

And the Daily Mirror leads with comments from a friend of Maddie McCann suspect Christian Brueckner.

