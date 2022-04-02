Hong Kong asks all 7.4m residents to voluntarily test themselves for Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hong Kong asks all 7.4m residents to voluntarily test themselves for Covid-19

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 8.35am Updated: April 2 2022, 10.59am
Workers wearing gowns, masks and gloves, direct arriving passengers from Manila for buses to quarantine hotels in Hong Kong international airport, Friday, April 1, 2022. Flights started landing in Hong Kong Friday after authorities lifted a COVID ban on arrivals from nine countries including Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK and the US. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Workers wearing gowns, masks and gloves, direct arriving passengers from Manila for buses to quarantine hotels in Hong Kong international airport, Friday, April 1, 2022. Flights started landing in Hong Kong Friday after authorities lifted a COVID ban on arrivals from nine countries including Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK and the US. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong authorities have asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for Covid-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week.

The announcement by chief executive Carrie Lam on Saturday came as the Chinese territory struggles to contain a fifth wave of infections that has led to mixed signals about testing and lockdowns.

Ms Lam said a “compulsory, universal test” of the whole population is still essential, but did not say when that might happen. Authorities shelved the idea after a previous announcement caused panic buying.

Carrie Lam
Carrie Lam (Vincent Yu/AP)

The prospect of further school closures and other disruption has the government caught between calls to loosen restrictions and Beijing’s demand for an extreme “zero-Covid” approach mandating lockdowns and mass testing.

Hong Kong on Friday lifted a ban on residents returning aboard flights from nine countries where Covid-19 cases have surged, including Britain and the US.

The territory reported another 5,820 cases were detected on Friday as the latest surge begins to taper off.

Meanwhile, in Shanghai, authorities are struggling to meet requirements for a lockdown on many of the city’s 26 million residents — the largest such undertaking by China since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Shanghai is implementing a two-stage, eight-day lockdown, but many of those on the eastern, or Pudong, side of the city who should have been free to leave their compounds on Friday have remained in isolation.

Virus Outbreak China
Mass Covid testing in Shanghai (Chen Si/AP)

Authorities have placed the other half of the city, Puxi, under isolation with non-essential businesses and public transport brought to a stop and roads cleared of cars and people.

A total of 14 million Puxi residents were tested on Friday, according to state media.

Residents under isolation complained of difficulty obtaining food, household items and medications, while beds and staff at isolation centres were reportedly insufficient for the number of asymptomatic patients and others arriving for observation.

China detected another 2,086 confirmed cases on Saturday, including 260 in Shanghai, and 7,789 asymptomatic cases, of which 6,051 were in Shanghai.

Total numbers of new cases have been near record highs for several days, but no new deaths have been reported since March 20, leaving China’s total at 4,638. The country has recorded a total of 153,232 cases, according to the National Health Commission.

Compared to Wuhan in 2020, Shanghai has benefited from China’s experience and is better prepared, even though the outbreak is wider in scale, Chen Erzhen, commander of the third contingent of medical teams dispatched to the city, was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua Daily newspaper.

That is because the Omicron BA.2 variant is more infectious though less virulent, leading to the large number of asymptomatic cases, which China has categorised separately from “confirmed” cases.

“There is more pressure because the larger number of patients increases the task of controlling the outbreak,” Chen said. “But at present, Shanghai’s situation is under control and we’ll continue to treat and isolate as necessary.”

