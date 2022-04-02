On This Day in 2009: Sven-Goran Eriksson sacked as Mexico head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
On This Day in 2009: Sven-Goran Eriksson sacked as Mexico head coach

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 3.17pm
The Swedish former England boss lost his job after a damaging 3-1 World Cup qualifying defeat by Honduras (PA Wire)
The Swedish former England boss lost his job after a damaging 3-1 World Cup qualifying defeat by Honduras (PA Wire)

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson was sacked as head coach of Mexico on this day in 2009.

The Swede, who left Manchester City in June 2008, had replaced Hugo Sanchez 10 months earlier.

Eriksson, though, lost his job after a damaging 3-1 defeat away to Honduras which put Mexico’s World Cup qualification hopes in jeopardy.

Sven-Goran Eriksson looks thoughtful as he watches training
Sven-Goran Eriksson was sacked by Mexico after poor results in their World Cup qualification campaign (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was Mexico’s second loss in three qualifying matches and left them fourth in their six-team group – with the prospect of facing a fifth-placed South American team in a play-off not an enticing one.

Just one win in previous qualification matches had put Eriksson – criticised for not being able to communicate his strategy to the players and never really understanding Mexican football – under pressure.

The defeat by Honduras in San Pedro Sula forced the Mexican Football Federation to act, with the national team not having won away from home for more than two years.

“We could not take risks with qualification for the World Cup. We cannot allow qualification to depend on winning all our home games,” said president Justino Compean.

Eriksson took his sacking with his customary composure.

“I would have liked to have been on the bench in South Africa, but that is football,” he said in his newly learned Spanish.

The Swede went on to have a spell as director of football at Notts County and also further management jobs with the Ivory Coast and Leicester as well as a couple of clubs in China.

In October 2018, Eriksson replaced former England defender Terry Butcher – who had quit before taking charge of a game – as the new head coach of the Philippines national team on a short-term deal, leaving after three months.

