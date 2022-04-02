Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are not feeling any title race pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are not feeling any title race pressure

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 4.03pm
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are not feeling pressure in title race (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists they are not feeling any pressure in their title tussle with Manchester City as it was a race they were not even in three months ago.

A 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off ensured next weekend’s trip to the Etihad Stadium remains a hugely significant one in the context of deciding who will be Premier League champions.

Diogo Jota’s 20th of the season via a first-half header and a late Fabinho penalty sealed a 10th successive Premier League victory, the Reds becoming the only club after City to achieve the feat five times.

“I actually didn’t have a lot of alternatives for it to be different because we had important games,” said Klopp when asked what belief he held in January when they were 14 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

“Fourteen points behind City means you are in trouble of qualifying for the Champions League. You cannot be champions, we had to qualify for the Champions League.

“We had no chance to influence City since then. I saw some of their games and the performance level was incredible.

“We wanted to qualify in the Champions League, we wanted to come (win) into a cup competition, and the rest just happened while trying to play the best football possible.

“We didn’t play the best football possible today but it was enough, I was really happy we came through.

“I didn’t expect we would be flying. It is unlikely after the international break it will be the best game of the season.

“To keep in the title race we have to win our football games, it will be really tricky. The next Premier League game is a big one, we can’t hide from that.”

Defeat for Watford left them 18th in the table and still three points from safety, with Everton immediately above them having three matches in hand.

Manager Roy Hodgson was not too down-heartened by the loss, although he was particularly unhappy with the award of the late penalty after referee Stuart Atwell was advised by VAR to view Juraj Kucka’s challenge on Jota.

“It is the only sad moment for me today,” said Hodgson.

Liverpool were awarded a late penalty
Liverpool were awarded a late penalty (Peter Byrne/PA)

“VAR has done a lot of very good things since it has been introduced in English football, this year better than last year, but I still find it hard to see a situation where literally no-one sees the incident.

“Not one Liverpool player complained about being fouled – but the game is stopped in the 88th minute and they are given the chance to make it 2-0 and that leaves an unpleasant taste in the mouth.

“Whether we would have got back is another matter but there was a possibility we would have got a chance.”

