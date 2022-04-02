Sir Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sir Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 5.33pm
Sir Elton John (PA)

Sir Elton John credits teenage Aids victim Ryan White and his family with saving his life.

The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday night that spending time around Ryan’s family caused him to make changes in his life. Ryan was from Indiana.

“I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since,” Sir Elton said.

He said Ryan’s family was the catalyst for him to change.

“I cannot thank them enough, because without them, I’d probably be dead,” the singer said, WTHR-TV reported.

Ryan died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion.

His mother, Jeanne White-Ginder continues to share a close relationship with Sir Elton, who acknowledged her presence at the concert.

“I love you so much,” he said. “Thank you for all you’ve done for me. This song is for you.”

He then began playing Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

