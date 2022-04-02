Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to thrive under pressure from Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to thrive under pressure from Liverpool

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 6.29pm
Pep Guardiola celebrates with goalscorer Ilkay Gundogan after Manchester City’s win at Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players they must thrive under the pressure being put on them by Liverpool as they fight to retain their Premier League crown.

City cruised to a 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday which was more comfortable than the scoreline suggested, but needed the three points after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Watford at lunchtime had sent Jurgen Klopp’s side temporarily top of the table.

Liverpool have now won 10 in a row in the league, briefly overturning what had been a 13-point deficit to City in January and, with the two teams due to face each other at the Etihad Stadium next Sunday, Guardiola knows there is no room for error.

“There are eight games left, 24 (points),” he said. “We have to feel the pressure. Every game, if we lose, we are not going to win (the title), simple as that.

“Hopefully Liverpool are going to lose against us, apart from that I don’t think they will drop points.

“We have to feel the pressure, we have to handle it. What we did in the past, when we won 14 games in a row, now we have to win eight, otherwise we will not be champions.”

Saturday’s match turned into a stroll for City after Kevin De Bruyne marked his 200th Premier League appearance for the club with a fifth-minute goal and Ilkay Gundogan doubled the advantage midway through the first half, with Raheem Sterling setting up both.

The England man missed a chance to score himself late in the first half, then saw substitute Gabriel Jesus fire over from another cross in the second half to deny him a hat-trick of assists.

That could be Guardiola’s only complaint as City eased back into gear following the international break, going into a huge week which sees the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, then the visit of Liverpool next Sunday.

“At the beginning of the second half we had two or three clear chances to score the third and kill the game and maybe try to score more for the goal difference against Liverpool,” Guardiola added.

“But after the international break it’s always uncertain how the players come back. Now we go to the Champions League. It’s a dream to be there and we prepare for Atletico Madrid.”

Burnley have now lost their last 10 meetings against City by an aggregate score of 34 goals to one.

As such, this fixture was not one by which to measure their chances of pulling off a great escape as the threat of relegation grows ever stronger, but they must now prepare for a huge week of their own – with struggling Everton the visitors on Wednesday before they head to rock-bottom Norwich next weekend.

There was a fear around Turf Moor that the score could get out of hand given how early City made their mark, but a Burnley defence which included Kevin Long making his first appearance of the season in the absence of Ben Mee and Nathan Collins avoided further damage.

“When they score two early things can change,” Clarets boss Sean Dyche said. “But Kevin Long stepped in, it’s not an easy game to do that, and I thought he did fine so there were some positives out of a tough afternoon.

“It’s always difficult to measure against these. They’re a top side, a top manager, and put together for hundreds of millions of pounds. You can beat them, we have beaten teams like that but it’s very, very difficult.

“That doesn’t mean we park it, but this does get parked now. We’ve got 10 games to go, they’re all important games, and they’re all not against Man City.”

