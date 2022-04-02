Graham Potter praises reaction of Brighton fans to Neal Maupay’s missed chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Graham Potter praises reaction of Brighton fans to Neal Maupay’s missed chances

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 6.35pm
Graham Potter thanked the Brighton supporters for their 'fantastic' reaction towards Neal Maupay after the 0-0 draw with Norwich (Nick Potts/PA)
Graham Potter thanked the Brighton supporters for their ‘fantastic’ reaction towards Neal Maupay after the 0-0 draw with Norwich (Nick Potts/PA)

Graham Potter thanked the Brighton fans for their “fantastic” reaction towards Neal Maupay after the forward’s penalty miss ensured the Seagulls fired another blank in a 0-0 draw with Norwich.

Maupay blazed over from the spot in the 29th minute following Sam Byram’s handball and some mind games by Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul, and then after the break hit the side-netting from close range before steering another effort wide late on.

Boss Potter replaced Maupay after that third and final miss and saw the home fans inside the Amex Stadium give a long round of applause to the club’s top goalscorer as he walked around the pitch.

“As you can imagine he is disappointed like the rest of us,” the Brighton boss said of the striker. “It wasn’t his day today and it happens, that’s life.

“I thought the reaction of the supporters was fantastic with him, that was really good.

“A huge thank you to them for that because he gave everything in the game but it just wasn’t his day. That happens but it will be his day another day.”

The Seagulls dominated throughout against their bottom-of-the-table opponents and had 31 shots overall, but this stalemate means they have not scored in front of their supporters since January 18.

Handling the fragile confidence of Maupay, who has found the net on nine occasions this season, will be key to Brighton’s efforts of trying to officially confirm safety this month.

“Neal is a human being, he will be low tonight of course and that is normal, it is natural, but he has had these experiences before,” Potter insisted.

“I think it was Leeds he missed a couple of chances and the following game (against West Ham) he scored – that is the life of a striker.

“He has to deal with that, but he has the support of us, the support of his team and the support of the supporters which was really important, so he will bounce back.”

This goalless stalemate at least ended Brighton’s run of six consecutive defeats and saw them move onto 34 points.

Potter added: “In the last six games, perhaps maybe Newcastle, our level dropped a little bit I think for different reasons.

“Today I can’t really complain about the overall performance apart from the last bit, so that is positive for us.”

Norwich were on an equally poor run but need wins in their battle to avoid relegation and saw Milot Rashica – fresh from scoring for Kosovo against Burkina Faso and Switzerland in March – volley over an excellent chance late on.

“When we finally put some passing moves together and showed what we could do, unfortunately on the back of two goals for his country, Milot puts it over the crossbar,” Canaries boss Dean Smith said.

“It wasn’t a great game, I didn’t think. I thought there were an awful lot of unforced errors. We are a group of players who are good footballers, but they are making some poor decisions at the moment on the ball.

“Off the ball we showed our spirit and doggedness at times, especially our captain (Grant Hanley) and goalkeeper who I thought were excellent.

“I know Brighton have had an awful lot of ball and shots but probably 20 of them were outside the box, which is where you want the opposition shooting from.”

