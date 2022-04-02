Prince of Wales welcomes tour guides to garden estate ahead of spring opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Prince of Wales welcomes tour guides to garden estate ahead of spring opening

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 12.03am
The Prince of Wales leads tour guides on his annual walk around Highgrove Gardens (Leanne Punshon)
The Prince of Wales leads tour guides on his annual walk around Highgrove Gardens (Leanne Punshon)

The Prince of Wales has been pictured enjoying his country estate ahead of its seasonal opening to the public.

Charles walked among the daffodils and welcomed tour guides at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire, and led them on a route around the greenery.

The Prince of Wales leads tour guides on his annual walk around Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire (Leanne Punshon)
The Prince of Wales points out his favourite flowers and trees to guides at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire (Leanne Punshon)

Wearing a red-patterned tie and white shirt beneath a green coat for the occasion, the future king spoke about his favourite flowers and trees, and the reasons for including them in the garden’s collection this season.

More than 60 garden guides are employed at the estate by The Prince’s Foundation, and many joined Charles for an induction ahead of the 2022 tours season, which launches on Monday.

Each year, the estate – which also sports an Orchard Tea Room – typically welcomes around 40,000 visitors.

The Prince of Wales leads tour guides on his annual walk around Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire (Leanne Punshon)
The Prince of Wales speaks with new and returning tour guides at his Gloucestershire country home (Leanne Punshon).

The Prince’s Foundation also has plans to launch education and training programmes for local school pupils and students from across the UK in sustainable fashion and textiles, heritage building skills and traditional arts.

Charles’ walk around the gardens with new and returning guides is an annual tradition.

