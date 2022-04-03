Review to look at how to improve vitamin D intake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Review to look at how to improve vitamin D intake

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 8.33am
The review will examine ways to boost Britons’ intake of vitamin D (PA)
The review will examine ways to boost Britons' intake of vitamin D (PA)

The importance of vitamin D will be the focus of a new review looking at ways to improve intake across the population.

About one in six adults and almost 20% of children in the UK have vitamin D levels lower than government recommendations, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

A review into improving vitamin D levels will look into potential options of dietary supplements and fortified food and drinks.

Vitamin D deficiency is linked to rickets in children and bone pain and muscle weakness in adults.

Woman sunbathing
People in Britain obtain the majority of vitamin D from sunlight during the spring and summer (PA)

Older people, the housebound and people from black and South Asian communities are more likely to have lower levels of the vital vitamin.

The call for evidence, launched by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID), will gather views from the public, public health experts, retailers, food manufacturers and other industry bodies on ways to improve uptake and tackle disparities.

The review comes ahead of the Health Disparities White Paper due to be published later this year, which the DHSC said will set out action to reduce health disparities between different places and communities, and address their causes, so that people’s backgrounds do not dictate their prospects for a healthy life.

The DHSC said people in the UK obtain the majority of vitamin D from sunlight on their skin during the spring and summer, as dietary sources of vitamin D are limited.

Sajid Javid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said boosting vitamin D intake can ‘help people live longer, healthier and happier lives’ (PA)

Current advice is for all adults and children to consider taking a daily 10 micrograms supplement of vitamin D between October and March.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “We must break the link between background and prospects for a healthy life as I am determined to level up the health of the nation and tackle disparities.

“People from black and Asian communities, older people and people who have limited access to the outdoors are more likely to have lower levels of vitamin D, which is essential for bone and muscle health and improving years of life lived in good health.

“I have launched this call for evidence to identify innovative ways we can encourage people to increase their vitamin D intake and help people live longer, healthier and happier lives.”

