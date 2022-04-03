Pope prays for kindness to refugees as Malta visit ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pope prays for kindness to refugees as Malta visit ends

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 8.49am
Pope Francis arrives at St Paul’s Basilica in Rabat, Malta (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Pope Francis prayed for the world to show more kindness and compassion to refugees as he paid tribute in Malta on Sunday to the shipwrecked St Paul and met migrants who, like the apostle, arrived on the Mediterranean island and were welcomed.

Francis began his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD60.

According to the biblical account of the period, Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness, and he responded by preaching and healing, bringing Christianity to the islands.

Malta Pope
“No-one knew their names, their place of birth or their social status; they knew only one thing: that these were people in need of help,” he said in a prayer in the cavernous grotto. “Help us to recognise from afar those in need, struggling amidst the waves of the sea, dashed against the reefs of unknown shores.”

The Pope has used his two-day visit to Malta to drive home his call for Europe to show the same welcome to migrants and refugees as the Maltese showed St Paul.

He has expanded that message to express his gratitude for the welcome Europe has shown Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian war and his hope that same generosity could be extended to others.

Malta Pope
Current-day Malta has long been at the heart of the European debate over refugee policy.

The island, which has a population of half a million, is frequently criticised by humanitarian aid groups for refusing to let rescue ships dock at its ports.

The government argues that it has one of the EU’s highest rates for processing first-time asylum applications relative to the population, and says that other, bigger European countries should do more to shoulder the burden.

Just this week, a German aid group urged Malta to take in 106 migrants rescued off Libya. Malta demurred and on Saturday the mayor of Palermo, Sicily, said the city was ready to welcome them.

Malta Pope
Francis is concluding his trip with an outdoor Mass in Valletta and an afternoon visit to a shelter run by volunteers that can house around 50 migrants and provide them with educational and medical services.

Most of its current occupants hail from Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan and made the perilous Mediterranean crossing from Libya.

The trip, though short, has been particularly taxing for the 85-year-old pontiff, who is suffering from painful strained right knee ligaments.

He had to use a lift to get on and off the plane and his limp due to sciatica has appeared more pronounced.

