Constant expectation that women’s care can be ‘done on the cheap’ – MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Constant expectation that women’s care can be ‘done on the cheap’ – MP

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 10.11am
Tory MP Alicia Kearns said there is a ‘constant expectation’ that women’s health services and care can be ‘done on the cheap’ (Jacob King/PA)
Tory MP Alicia Kearns said there is a ‘constant expectation’ that women’s health services and care can be ‘done on the cheap’ (Jacob King/PA)

There is a “constant expectation” that women’s health services and care can be “done on the cheap”, an MP has said.

Alicia Kearns, who told the House of Commons she was denied a Caesarean section until her husband noticed their unborn son’s heart rate had plummeted to non-existent, said NHS bureaucracies are “inherently and systematically sexist”.

The Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton was speaking after the publication of the Ockenden Report – the independent review of maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Ockenden report
Donna Ockenden presented the final report from the Independent Review into Maternity Services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

The review found that 201 babies and nine mothers could have or would have survived if the NHS trust had provided better care.

Ms Kearns told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “The anger and the heartbreak that I have felt, and clearly you have felt, and so many of us have felt, I have to say that, as an MP, over the last two-and-a-half years I have sadly had to conclude that NHS bureaucracies are inherently and systematically sexist.

“There is a constant expectation that women’s services and care can be done on the cheap, or that because women have given birth for generations and generations they don’t deserve the support they need.”

Ms Kearns said her mother heard her speak in Parliament this week, and recalled that, when she was giving birth to Ms Kearns’ brother, she had asked for an epidural “because she’d been in labour for so many days and in so much pain”.

Ms Kearns told the programme: “She remembers being screamed at by the consultant and told ‘You think you’re special, you’re not special, women do this every day’.

“Again, I shared my own experience of having a C-section. I ended up being taken to the operating theatre twice because they weren’t willing to give me the C-section that I needed when I’d been in labour for 36 hours and my son had already almost died once, because of this obsession with stats and low C-section rates, and also this idea that there is a normal birth.

Ockenden report
Health Secretary Sajid Javid makes a statement on the Ockenden Report in the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

“There is no such thing as the births that we see in movies. Some women have amazing birth stories but these should not be expected of all women.

“I think we have a way to go but I think anyone who’s watching this who is about to go into labour – know that our hospitals are safe, but you need to know that you have every right to challenge the system and to say at any point ‘Wait, no, why? What are the alternatives and why are you doing this?’

“It is your body and you have a right to challenge and demand better and demand what you need to keep you safe.”

Asked what the Government can do to make the situation better and also less sexist, Ms Kearns said Health Secretary Sajid Javid is “exactly the man to deal with this”, adding that he “cares deeply about fighting for women’s rights, he cares deeply about families and supporting them”.

She said: “And I believe, truly, that if there is a health secretary that will fight for it, it is Sajid.

“And he will make sure that women’s voices are listened to and he has committed to looking around the country to make sure that we don’t see something like this again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier