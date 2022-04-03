Ex-broadcaster Charlie Bird says charity climbs raised more than 2m euro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Ex-broadcaster Charlie Bird says charity climbs raised more than 2m euro

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 2.11pm Updated: April 3 2022, 4.43pm
Charlie Bird lights candles in the chapel at the top of Croagh Patrick (Paul Allen and Associates/PA)
Charlie Bird lights candles in the chapel at the top of Croagh Patrick (Paul Allen and Associates/PA)

Retired Irish broadcaster Charlie Bird has said the fundraising response to his charity mountain climb has passed two million euro.

The ex-RTE chief news correspondent, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, said he is “completely blown away” by the success of the Climb with Charlie campaign.

Bird was cheered by friends and family on Saturday as he achieved his goal of scaling the summit of Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo.

His challenge caught the imagination of the public and thousands of people completed their own Climb with Charlie events all over Ireland and further afield on Saturday. Climbs were organised as far away as the US, Australia, South Africa and Spain.

Charlie Bird
Charlie Bird with members of the Defence Forces on Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo (Paul Allen and Associates/PA)

The campaign is raising funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and mental health charity Pieta.

In Twitter updates on Sunday, Bird said the total had passed two million euro.

“Wow I am completely blown away by the amazing support for climb with Charlie all over the country and abroad,” he said.

The well-known TV journalist added: “I cried so much yesterday, but they were all tears of joy. A big loving hug to everyone. Thanks everyone.”

Bird, 72, raised his climbing stick in triumph as he reached the top of Croagh Patrick.

Hundreds joined him on the Saturday morning climb up a mountain known as the Reek.

Among them was the host of RTE’s flagship The Late Late Show Ryan Tubridy, and singer Daniel O’Donnell.

Bird, who was accompanied by his wife Claire and daughters Orla and Neasa, lit five candles in the small chapel at the top of the mountain – one for his friend and high-profile campaigner for women battling cervical cancer Vicky Phelan; one for everyone diagnosed with a terminal illness; one for those experiencing mental health difficulties; one for everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19; and a final candle for the people of Ukraine.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Michael Martin have both paid tribute to Bird’s fundraising exploits.

The Climb with Charlie fundraising page will remain open for donations for the next three months, at www.climbwithcharlie.ie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]