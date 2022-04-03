Covid-19 puts temporary stop on Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Covid-19 puts temporary stop on Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 3.13pm
Daniel Craig was last on Broadway in 2013 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway in a new version of Macbeth has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted Covid-19.

Wednesday’s matinee and evening performances were cancelled when the James Bond actor tested positive.

In a tweet late on Saturday night, the show said all performances were cancelled through to Thursday “due to the detection of a limited number of positive Covid test results within the company”.

Craig stars in a revival of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

Macbeth – directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold – is playing the Lyceum Theatre.

According to folklore, Macbeth was cursed from the beginning, when a coven of witches objected to Shakespeare using real incantations and put a curse on the play. Other productions have been plagued by accidents.

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols.

The actor also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009’s A Steady Rain.

Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of Othello alongside David Oyelowo.

Other high-profile shows on Broadway have had to cancel shows due to lead actor’s contracting the virus, including both The Music Man leads, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

