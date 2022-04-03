Dover roads ‘free flowing’ for tourists again after travel chaos near port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dover roads ‘free flowing’ for tourists again after travel chaos near port

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 3.15pm
Operation Brock is activated as lorries queue on the M20 in Ashford, Kent, as some ferry services remain suspended at the Port of Dover following P&O Ferries sacking of 800 seafarers without notice on March 17, amid plans to bring in cheaper agency staff. Picture date: Friday April 1, 2022.
Tourist traffic near the Port of Dover was “free flowing” again on Sunday after the area was plunged into travel chaos, the port has said.

Travellers have been advised to contact their ferry operator for updates and sailing times after gridlocked roads on Saturday became less congested.

The suspension of P&O services, with three of the company’s vessels at berth in Dover, had been partly blamed for long queues.

Adverse weather in the Channel and congestion caused by tourists travelling to Kent for an Easter getaway were also said to be contributing to the jams.

The port said: “All approach roads to the Port are free flowing for tourists with space in the Port for those arriving today.

“Travellers are asked to contact their ferry operator for their travel updates & sailing times.”

It added that ferry operators were working to get freight traffic through the port as swiftly as possible.

