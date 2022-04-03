Tiger Woods to make ‘game-time decision’ on Masters participation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Tiger Woods to make ‘game-time decision’ on Masters participation

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 3.35pm Updated: April 3 2022, 9.19pm
Tiger Woods will practice at Augusta before deciding whether to continue at the 2022 Masters (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tiger Woods has announced he will practice at Augusta before deciding whether to compete at next week’s Masters.

Woods has not played in a top-level event since being involved in a horrific car crash in February 2021.

The 15-time major champion required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following the single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice,” five-times Masters champion Woods said on his personal Twitter account on Sunday.

“It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

Woods was included in the pre-tournament press conference schedule. He is due to talk to the media at 1100 local time (1600BST) on Tuesday.

His potential participation at the Masters, the first major tournament of 2022, has been the talk of the golfing world.

The 46-year-old American, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December.

But Woods was allowed to use a cart in the 36-hole event and could opt not to hit some shots due to the scramble format.

He said in February that he could “walk on a treadmill all day”, but had a “long way to go” before being fit enough to tackle a course with the undulations of Augusta.

