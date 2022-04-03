Thomas Frank ‘pleased and so proud’ of Christian Eriksen’s impressive return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Thomas Frank ‘pleased and so proud’ of Christian Eriksen’s impressive return

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 4.51pm
Christian Eriksen scored in Brentford’s impressive win at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Frank has insisted he never doubted Christian Eriksen’s return to football’s elite when the Denmark playmaker joined Brentford.

Eriksen notched an emotional first Bees goal in Saturday’s remarkable 4-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to put Brentford on the verge of top-flight safety.

Eriksen has himself admitted he “died for five minutes” on the pitch in Denmark action at Euro 2020, which renders his subsequent return to full health enough of a blessing even before considering his resurgent career.

The 30-year-old has delighted the footballing world in starring for Brentford and returning for Denmark thanks to an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).

That cardiac technology has afforded Eriksen a return to his playmaking pomp, and Bees boss Frank has had no need to hide his pride.

Asked if he had been surprised by Eriksen’s form, Frank replied: “Honestly, I hope you all know 90 per cent of the time I speak I do my very best to speak the truth.

“From the beginning I thought, ‘okay everything’s been checked in his entire body’.

Christian Eriksen Unveiling – Brentford Community Stadium
Christian Eriksen joined the Bees in February (Steven Paston/PA)

“He didn’t have an injury like an ACL, so I was actually not in doubt on him.

“Because his foundations physically were quite good.

“I never knew how quick it would be to get to this level, but it’s impressive and we’re just pleased and so proud.

“You can always give it to Christian and he will find a solution. It was an important goal from him, that maybe finished off the match for us.

“He might not have a big, outward personality like Ivan (Toney), but he’s a big presence on the ball and with the way he presents himself overall.”

While Brentford’s third win in four games pushed them within touching distance of Premier League safety, Chelsea surrendered a run of six straight wins in all competitions.

Toni Rudiger’s thumping long-range strike handed Chelsea the lead, only for Thomas Tuchel’s men to slip into a muddle and their heaviest defeat of the campaign.

Vitaly Janelt fired a brace, with Eriksen and Yoane Wissa also on target in a rout.

On the very same weekend last season, Chelsea lost 5-2 at home to West Brom but hit back straight away to storm to their Champions League triumph.

The Blues host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in west London on Wednesday, with boss Thomas Tuchel determined his side will respond without delay.

Tuchel insisted his selection for Brentford had not taken Real into account at all.

“We selected the team because we thought it was the best team against Brentford,” said Tuchel. “There was not half an eye or one per cent on Real Madrid. This was our fault and we have to analyse it quickly.”

